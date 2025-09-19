ETV Bharat / international

US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

United Nations: The United States once again vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution Thursday that had demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, saying that the effort did not go far enough in condemning Hamas.

The 14 other members of the United Nations’ most powerful body voted in favor of the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.

“U.S. opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” Morgan Ortagus, a senior U.S. policy adviser, said before the vote. “It fails to condemn Hamas or recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimizes the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.”

She added that other council members “ignored” U.S. warnings about the “unacceptable” language and instead adopted “performative action designed to draw a veto.”

The outcome further highlights U.S. and Israeli isolation on the world stage over the nearly two-year war in Gaza. The vote came just days before the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, where Gaza will be a major topic and major U.S. allies are expected to recognize an independent Palestinian state. It is a largely symbolic move vehemently opposed by Israel and the U.S., dividing the Trump administration from allies including the U.K. and France.

The latest resolution tied a ceasefire to the release of hostages

The resolution, drafted by the council’s 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, goes further than previous drafts to highlight what it calls the “ deepening of suffering ” of Palestinian civilians.

“I can understand the anger and frustration and disappointment of the Palestinian people who might be watching this session of the Security Council, hoping that there is some help in the pipeline, and this nightmare could be brought to an end,” said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the U.N. “I can imagine the anger and frustration that it did not happen.”

Algeria, one of the leaders of the resolution, also expressed dismay at another failed council action for Gaza, apologizing to Palestinians for not doing enough to save civilians’ lives.

Despite the effort failing to pass, Algeria’s U.N. ambassador, Amar Bendjama, said: “14 courageous members of this Security Council raised their voice. They have acted with conscience and in the cause of the international public opinion.”

Pakistan's ambassador called the vote, which took place during the 10,000th meeting of the Security Council, “a dark moment.” Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., blasted the new effort, saying it would “not release the hostages and will not bring security to the region.”

“Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism,” he said in a statement.