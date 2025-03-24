ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Says Talks With US On War With Russia 'Productive'

Riyadh: US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia wrapped up "productive and focused" talks Sunday night on de-escalating the war with Russia, whose delegation was set to hold its own separate discussions with the Americans on Monday.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes the talks in Riyadh can pave the way to a breakthrough, but the Kremlin has warned of "difficult negotiations" ahead. Despite both warring sides proposing different plans for temporary ceasefires, attacks have continued unabated.

Originally scheduled to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy -- with the US going back and forth between the delegations -- the technical-level talks on a partial truce are now taking place separately, one after the other.

The meeting between the Ukrainian team, led by defence minister Rustem Umerov, and the Americans finished up late Sunday night, Umerov said. "The discussion was productive and focused -- we addressed key points including energy," he said on social media, adding Ukraine was working to make its goal of a "just and lasting peace" a reality.

Umerov had previously said proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure would be on the agenda. In an evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "Russia is the only one who is dragging this war out".

"No matter what we talk about with our partners, we need to push Putin to give a real order to stop the strikes: the one who brought this war must take it away," he said.

Discussions between the United States and Russia were set for Monday, with Russian state media reporting Moscow's delegation had arrived in Riyadh on Sunday. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff voiced optimism that any agreement struck would pave the way to a "full-on" ceasefire.

"I think you're going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you'll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire," he told Fox News. But the Kremlin on Sunday downplayed expectations of a rapid resolution, saying talks were just beginning.

"We are only at the beginning of this path," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state TV. He said there were many outstanding questions over how a potential ceasefire might be implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and immediate 30-day pause, proposing instead a halt in attacks only on energy facilities. "There are difficult negotiations ahead," Peskov said in the interview, published on social media.

