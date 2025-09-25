ETV Bharat / international

US Treasury Sanctions Two Indians For Supplying Fentanyl-Laden Pills

Washington: The US treasury has sanctioned two Indian nationals and an India-based online pharmacy for supplying counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs to victims across the United States.

Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh have been sanctioned “for their role in collectively supplying hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and other illicit drugs,” a statement issued by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

Sadiq and Khizar worked with Dominican Republic and US-based narcotics traffickers to sell counterfeit pills to Americans, it said. They marketed and sold these pills as discounted, legitimate pharmaceutical products, which were instead filled with illicit drugs like fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, and methamphetamine, it added.