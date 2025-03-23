ETV Bharat / international

'Antipathy' To US: Tourists Turning Away From Trump's America

US President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, March 17, 2025. ( AP )

New York: In just a few weeks, the US tourism outlook has clouded as a result of some of President Donald Trump's policy decisions, which have angered some foreign visitors and prompted fear of a surge in prices and a stronger dollar.

Foreign traveller arrivals in the United States are expected to decline by 5.1 per cent in 2025 compared to last year, against a previously projected increase of 8.8 per cent, Tourism Economics said in a report published late last month. Their spending is expected to slide 10.9 per cent.

Since the report's publication, "the situation has deteriorated further," and the outcome will likely be even worse, Tourism Economics president Adam Sacks said, citing "the effects of antipathy towards the US." In recent weeks, the Trump administration has slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China -- and threatened to impose them on the European Union. A sweeping plan to curb immigration has intensified.

Government bodies like the US Agency for International Development have been decimated, thousands of civil servants from lawyers to park rangers have been laid off, and Trump has drawn up controversial plans for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

"A situation with polarizing Trump Administration policies and rhetoric... will discourage travel to the US," said Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of Oxford Economics. "Some organizations will feel pressure to avoid hosting events in the US, or sending employees to the US, cutting into business travel," it added.

The World Tourism Forum Institute said a mix of stringent immigration policies, a strong dollar and global political tensions "could significantly affect" international arrivals, "potentially reshaping the nation's tourism sector for years to come."

Among residents of 16 European and Asian countries surveyed by YouGov in December, 35 percent of respondents said they were less likely to come to the United States under Trump, while 22 percent were more likely.

'A bit scared'

For tourists from France, Uzbekistan, and Argentina interviewed by AFP in New York's Times Square, Trump's stance has not upended their plans. Marianela Lopez and Ailen Hadjikovakis, both 33, nevertheless used their European passports rather than their Argentine ones to avoid any problems at the border.

"We were a bit scared about the situation, but we didn't change our plans," said Lopez. The Lagardere family, who came from France, said it hadn't impacted their plans either. The Americans "elected this president. It's democracy. If they're not happy, they'll change it in four years," said Laurent Lagardere, 54.