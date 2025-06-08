US terminates Temporary Protected Status for Nepal

Kathmandu: The US has terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) provided to Nepal in the wake of the 2015 earthquake, a media report said. A US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice on Saturday said TPS would not be extended for Nepal after its expiration on June 24 this year. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the beneficiaries would be granted a 60-day transition period through August 5, The Himalayan Times reported.

TPS allows immigrants from designated countries without another legal status to stay in the US for up to 18 months and get legal work authorisation when social circumstances prevent a safe return.

Nepal was initially designated for TPS on June 24, 2015, for a period of 18 months, in the wake of the devastating earthquake that resulted in a substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions. The DHS had extended the designation on October 26, 2016, for an additional 18-month period and multiple occasions thereafter.

"After reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate US government agencies, the secretary has determined that Nepal no longer continues to meet the conditions for its designation for TPS. The secretary, therefore, is terminating the TPS designation of Nepal as required by statute," the notice said.

According to the DHS, about 12,700 Nepalese nationals have TPS, with over 5,500 having become legal permanent residents of the US. Over 7,000 Nepalis will have to return to the country once the TPS is terminated.