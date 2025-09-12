ETV Bharat / international

US Tariffs Deal Stokes 'Monster' Pick-Up Fears In Europe

Leopoldsburg: Considered powerful, heavy-duty vehicles by their fans and dangerous gas-guzzling "monsters" by detractors -- could large pick-up trucks, long a staple on US roads, be about to roam in greater numbers across Europe?

An EU pledge to recognise US automotive standards left critics spooked it would open the door for more of the giant vehicles to be imported into the 27-nation bloc -- although the European Commission has moved to play down the possibility.

"If implemented, 20 years of safety, air pollution and CO2 progress will be killed off overnight," said James Nix, of advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E), describing pick-ups as "monster trucks".

Popular pick-ups like the RAM and the Ford F-150 are not type-approved in Europe and can currently be imported only on an ad-hoc basis. The system was designed to allow cars modified for disabled drivers or for use by search and rescue services, but general public interest is growing.

About 7,000 pick-ups were sold across the continent in 2024, up from a few hundred units six years ago, according to T&E. At a specialised dealership in Leopoldsburg, a small eastern Belgium town, several shiny models with the trademark high bonnet towered over a compact Peugeot, hiding it from view.

"It's truly a combination of a work vehicle and a comfortable family car," said Dogan Yilmaz, the owner of the dealership aptly named US Trucks.

Imported from the United States, often via Germany, the "powerful" large vehicles are mostly bought by self-employed professionals and small firms working in construction or farming, he said.

"There is indeed a clear demand," he said. One of only three distributors in Belgium, US Trucks sells up to 30 a year.

'Cost lives'

A joint US-EU trade statement last month raised the prospect numbers could increase. Brussels and Washington said they intended "to accept and provide mutual recognition to each other's standards" on automobiles.

The pledge came in a non-binding text that put some flesh on the bones of a framework accord struck in July for most EU exports to face a 15-percent US tariff.

Coming after fraught negotiations, the July deal eliminated levies on US vehicles imported to Europe and staved off the threat of higher US levies on European cars and other goods.