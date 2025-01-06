ETV Bharat / international

US taking necessary steps for implementation of civil nuclear cooperation with India: US NSA

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that India-US collaboration is crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

By PTI

Published : 44 minutes ago

New Delhi: The US is taking necessary steps for the implementation of the civil nuclear cooperation with India, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In his address at the IIT-Delhi, Sullivan also said that India-US collaboration is crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"We are deeply invested in our relationship with India," he said. The US NSA also said that US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in the last four years.

On China's approach to critical technologies, Sullivan said interdependencies cannot be weaponised.

