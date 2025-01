ETV Bharat / international

US Congressional Bill Introduced To Improve Math, Science Curriculum, Help US Students Compete Globally

Washington: A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives that would allow the National Science Foundation to support a modernized math curriculum and improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Introduced by Congressman Chrissy Houlahan from the Democratic Party and Jim Baird from the Republican Party, the Mathematical and Statistical Modelling Education Act aims at helping students compete globally in STEM subjects, especially given countries like China and India are making dramatic investments in education, especially in math and science.

Houlahan said, "As I have travelled the world, I have seen how China, India, and our other global competitors are making dramatic investments in education, especially in math and science. We must act quickly to ensure America's students are not left behind in the global economy.

"Giving the National Science Foundation the authority to invest in modernized STEM education is an important step toward ensuring our students can remain the best in the world and lead the change of our future,” he said. Baird said the United States' ability to create cutting-edge technologies has been vital to defeating its adversaries.