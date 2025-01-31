ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Push To Reverse Auto-Renewal Of EADs Back To 180 Days

Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott introduced resolution that sought disapproval under CRA procedures for rule that automatically extended renewal period for immigrant EAD.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 6:49 AM IST

Washington: Two influential Republican Senators have introduced a resolution to reverse a Biden-era rule that increased the period for renewing automatic employment authorisations from 180 to 540 days.

The automatic extension of the Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) from 180 days to 540 days was of great help to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significant number of whom were from India.

The rule finalised by the Department of Homeland Security on January 13 applies broadly to immigrants, refugees, green card holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders and more.

Introduced on Thursday jointly by Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott, the resolution seeks disapproval under Congressional Review Act (CRA) procedures for the Biden administration’s rule that automatically extended the renewal period for an immigrant EAD to almost a year-and-a-half before officials could review those permits.

“The Biden administration’s dangerous rule automatically extended work permits for immigrants to 540 days. Giving immigrants more time to avoid reporting to US officials hampers the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce our immigration laws and keep Americans safe,” said Kennedy.

In a statement, Scott alleged that the Biden-Harris administration worked for four years straight to dismantle America’s immigration system and open the southern border, allowing millions of illegal aliens to come across the border unvetted and unchecked.

“Then, in a last-minute move, former President Biden passed a ridiculous rule that allows illegal aliens to keep jobs in the United States for over a year without authorisation. That’s insane, and it undermines President Trump’s mandate and efforts to secure the border and put Americans’ interests first,” Scott said.

The two Senators warned that if Congress fails to reverse the Biden administration’s rule, the Trump administration may face more difficulty detecting those who live and work illegally in the US.

Washington: Two influential Republican Senators have introduced a resolution to reverse a Biden-era rule that increased the period for renewing automatic employment authorisations from 180 to 540 days.

The automatic extension of the Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) from 180 days to 540 days was of great help to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significant number of whom were from India.

The rule finalised by the Department of Homeland Security on January 13 applies broadly to immigrants, refugees, green card holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders and more.

Introduced on Thursday jointly by Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott, the resolution seeks disapproval under Congressional Review Act (CRA) procedures for the Biden administration’s rule that automatically extended the renewal period for an immigrant EAD to almost a year-and-a-half before officials could review those permits.

“The Biden administration’s dangerous rule automatically extended work permits for immigrants to 540 days. Giving immigrants more time to avoid reporting to US officials hampers the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce our immigration laws and keep Americans safe,” said Kennedy.

In a statement, Scott alleged that the Biden-Harris administration worked for four years straight to dismantle America’s immigration system and open the southern border, allowing millions of illegal aliens to come across the border unvetted and unchecked.

“Then, in a last-minute move, former President Biden passed a ridiculous rule that allows illegal aliens to keep jobs in the United States for over a year without authorisation. That’s insane, and it undermines President Trump’s mandate and efforts to secure the border and put Americans’ interests first,” Scott said.

The two Senators warned that if Congress fails to reverse the Biden administration’s rule, the Trump administration may face more difficulty detecting those who live and work illegally in the US.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EMPLOYMENT AUTHORISATION DOCUMENTUSFORMER US PRESIDENT BIDENDEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITYUS SENATORS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.