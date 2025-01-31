ETV Bharat / international

US Senators Push To Reverse Auto-Renewal Of EADs Back To 180 Days

Washington: Two influential Republican Senators have introduced a resolution to reverse a Biden-era rule that increased the period for renewing automatic employment authorisations from 180 to 540 days.

The automatic extension of the Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) from 180 days to 540 days was of great help to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significant number of whom were from India.

The rule finalised by the Department of Homeland Security on January 13 applies broadly to immigrants, refugees, green card holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders and more.

Introduced on Thursday jointly by Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott, the resolution seeks disapproval under Congressional Review Act (CRA) procedures for the Biden administration’s rule that automatically extended the renewal period for an immigrant EAD to almost a year-and-a-half before officials could review those permits.