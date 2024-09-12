US to Sell Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India, Pentagon Notifies Congress

Washington: The US has decided to sell High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys worth USD 52.8 million to India, a move that would enhance New Delhi's capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations.

Sonobuoys are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. These are effective and affordable antisubmarine warfare (ASW) that are capable of being used by airborne ASW warfighters.

The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week.

As per the Arms Export Control Act, Congress has 30 calendar days to review the sale. According to the Congressional notification, India had requested to buy AN/SSQ-53O High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/ SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys. The estimated total cost is USD 52.8 million.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, the notification said.

On August 23, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State approved the foreign military sale to India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million.