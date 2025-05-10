ETV Bharat / international

US Secretary of State Speaks With Pakistani Army Chief, Offers Assistance In Starting 'Constructive Talks' With India

US Secretary of State Rubio offered US assistance to Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir in starting "constructive talks" with India to avoid future conflicts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (AP) (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 10, 2025 at 9:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir and offered US assistance in starting "constructive talks" with India to avoid future conflicts. Rubio “continued to urge both parties to find ways to de-escalate," a statement issued by Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Rubio "offered US assistance in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts,” the statement said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

TAGGED:

TENSIONS BETWEEN INDIA AND PAKISTANPAKISTANI ARMY CHIEF ASIM MUNIRPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKOPERATION SINDOORSECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

