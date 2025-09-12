ETV Bharat / international

India 'One Of The Top Relationships That US Has In The World Today': US Secy Of State Rubio

Washington: At a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today."

Rubio, who appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to introduce Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India, emphasised India's central role in the Indo-Pacific and praised Gor's direct access to the President as a key strength for the strategic post.

"Sergio Gor is the nominee to India (as US Ambassador), which is one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today, in terms of the future of what the world's going to look like. I said it earlier when I held the position as a nominee... In the 21st century, the story is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific. It's so important that we have changed the name of the combatant command in the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that", Rubio stated.

He noted an ongoing "extraordinary transition" in India-US ties, pointing to critical issues like the Ukraine conflict and regional security challenges that require close collaboration.

"We are in a period of extraordinary transition in that relationship with India; we have some really important issues coming up that we need to work with them on and work through. That implicates what's happening with Ukraine and also in the region," the State Secretary added.

Praising Gor's qualifications, Rubio noted his long-standing acquaintance with the 38-year-old nominee and his unparalleled access to the President, underscoring that these qualities will help "get things done" between both nations.