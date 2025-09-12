ETV Bharat / international

India 'One Of The Top Relationships That US Has In The World Today': US Secy Of State Rubio

Marco Rubio stated an ongoing "extraordinary transition" in India-US ties, pointing to critical issues like Ukraine conflict and regional security challenges that require close collaboration.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Washington, DC, Wednesday, July 02, 2025.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Washington, DC, Wednesday, July 02, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 9:09 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: At a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today."

Rubio, who appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to introduce Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India, emphasised India's central role in the Indo-Pacific and praised Gor's direct access to the President as a key strength for the strategic post.

"Sergio Gor is the nominee to India (as US Ambassador), which is one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today, in terms of the future of what the world's going to look like. I said it earlier when I held the position as a nominee... In the 21st century, the story is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific. It's so important that we have changed the name of the combatant command in the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that", Rubio stated.

He noted an ongoing "extraordinary transition" in India-US ties, pointing to critical issues like the Ukraine conflict and regional security challenges that require close collaboration.

"We are in a period of extraordinary transition in that relationship with India; we have some really important issues coming up that we need to work with them on and work through. That implicates what's happening with Ukraine and also in the region," the State Secretary added.

Praising Gor's qualifications, Rubio noted his long-standing acquaintance with the 38-year-old nominee and his unparalleled access to the President, underscoring that these qualities will help "get things done" between both nations.

"When you interact with these countries, having a representative in a place like India that has direct access to the Oval Office and to the President and who they know can get things done, both in the administration and through the Oval Office, is critically important. And I don't know anyone better in the position to do that than Sergio Gor," he said.

Gor, currently the Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, was nominated by Trump to fill the vacancy left by former Ambassador Eric Garcetti in January. If confirmed, the young Trump confidant would become the youngest US Ambassador to India.

Gor, during his hearing, also noted India was a "strategic partner", calling New Delhi a key component of regional peace, prosperity, and the advancement of both nations' shared security objectives.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world," he stated. (With agency inputs)

Read More

  1. India And US Close To Striking Trade Deal, Says US Ambassador-Designate Gor
  2. Nepal's President Appeals For Peace, Says Making Efforts To Find Solution To Current Crisis

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA US TIESUS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPMARCO RUBIO

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.