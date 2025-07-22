ETV Bharat / international

US Says It's Leaving UN Cultural Agency UNESCO Again, Only 2 Years After Rejoining

This will be the third time that the United States leaves UNESCO and the second time during a Trump administration.

US Says It's Leaving UN Cultural Agency UNESCO Again, Only 2 Years After Rejoining
The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 22, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

Paris: The United States announced Tuesday it will again pull out of the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias, only two years after rejoining. This will be the third time that the United States leaves UNESCO, which is based in Paris, and the second time during a Trump administration.

President Donald Trump had already pulled out during his first term and the United States returned after a five-year absence after the Biden administration applied to rejoin the organization. The decision will take effect at the end of December 2026.

