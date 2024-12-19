ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions On Pak's Aerospace, Defence Agency For Continuing Proliferation Of Long-Range Missiles

Washington: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions which target proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, the State Department said.

In addition to the NDC, the three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad.

The NDC has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile programme -- including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile-testing equipment.

The United States assesses that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the State Department said.