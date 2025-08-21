ETV Bharat / international

US Sanctions More ICC Judges, Prosecutors For Probes Into Alleged American, Israeli War Crimes

Washington: The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on the International Criminal Court for pursuing investigations into U.S. and Israeli officials for alleged war crimes.

The State Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on four ICC officials, including two judges and two prosecutors, saying they had been instrumental in efforts to prosecute Americans and Israelis. As a result of the sanctions, any assets that the targets hold in U.S. jurisdictions are frozen.

The sanctions were immediately denounced by both the ICC and the United Nations, while Israel welcomed the move announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It is just the latest in a series of steps the Trump administration has taken against the Hague-based court, the world's first international war crimes tribunal. The U.S., which is not a member of the court, has already imposed penalties on the ICC's former chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, who stepped aside in May pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, and four other tribunal judges.

The new penalties target ICC judges Kimberly Proust of Canada and Nicolas Guillou of France, and prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal.

"These individuals are foreign persons who directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of either nation," Rubio said.

He added that the administration would continue "to take whatever actions we deem necessary to protect our troops, our sovereignty, and our allies from the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions."

In a separate statement, the State Department said Prost was hit for a ruling to authorise an ICC investigation into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan, which was later dropped. Guillou was sanctioned for ruling to authorise the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant related to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.