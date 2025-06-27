ETV Bharat / international

US' Rubio, Pak PM Acknowledge Importance Of Working Together For Regional Peace

Islamabad: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday acknowledged the importance of working together to promote peace and stability in the region. Rubio dialled Sharif to discuss the Middle East situation.

"The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability," said Tammy Bruce, US State Department Spokesperson.

Both leaders "agreed to continue working together to strengthen Pakistan-US relations, particularly to increase trade", said a statement released by the Pakistan government.