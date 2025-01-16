ETV Bharat / international

US Removes Sanctions On BARC, Two Other Indian Companies

Washington: Days ahead of passing the baton of presidency to Donald Trump, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced to lifting of sanctions on three Indian entities - Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC).

Imposed during the Cold War era, the removal of sanctions on these three Indian entities will support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said.

Simultaneously, the BIS added 11 entities to the Entity List, under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), for activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

The United States and India share a commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and associated research and development activities, with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world, BIS said.