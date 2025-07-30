ETV Bharat / international

US Pushes to Revoke Scientific Ruling That Underpins Climate Regulations

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin speaks, as he tours Nucor Steel Berkeley with US Vice President JD Vance, in Huger, South Carolina, on May 1, 2025. ( AFP )

Charleston: President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday moved to reverse a foundational scientific determination that underpins the US government's authority to limit greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles and, more broadly, to combat climate change.

Speaking at an auto dealership in Indianapolis, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin argued that the 2009 Endangerment Finding was based on flawed reasoning and had inflicted serious economic harm.

"If finalized, today's announcement would amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States," said the former Republican congressman. He was joined by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, a former fracking company CEO, whose department published a climate science study cited in the EPA action.

The proposed reversal -- first announced in March -- will be subject to a 45-day public comment period and is certain to face legal challenges. While Zeldin cast the move as a way to undo what he called the "Biden-Harris administration's electric vehicle (EV) mandate," revoking the Endangerment Finding could also unravel the legal basis for a wide array of climate regulations, including those on power plants and oil and gas operations.

In his remarks, Zeldin accused the EPA under former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, of making "mental leaps" in determining that heat-trapping gases posed a threat to public health and welfare.

The EPA said in a press release that the finding had "been used to justify over $1 trillion in regulations" and undoing it would save $54 billion annually. A 302-page document outlining the rationale for the revocation makes a number of bold claims around climate science, including the assertion that "extreme weather events have not demonstrably increased relative to historical highs," citing the Energy Department report.

It also speaks about the "beneficial impacts" of carbon emissions on plant growth and agricultural productivity. The Endangerment Finding was grounded in overwhelming scientific consensus and peer-reviewed research. It followed a landmark 2007 Supreme Court ruling that found greenhouse gases qualify as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to revisit its position.

Transportation accounts for 28 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions -- more than any other sector. If it were a country, the US transportation sector would rank as the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, while the power sector would be fifth.

Legal battle looms