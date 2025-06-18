ETV Bharat / international

US Prez Trump To Host Pak Army Chief For Lunch

In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, newly elevated Field Marshal General Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the Martyrs monument during a special guard of honor ceremony at General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday. “The President has lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” an advisory issued by the White House said. The lunch will take place at 1 pm (local time) in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Trump had cut short his trip to Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, and he returned to Washington Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict. The White House's invitation to Munir is being projected by officials in Islamabad as a major diplomatic win, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Field Marshal Munir, who was elevated to Pakistan’s rare five-star rank last month in the first such promotion since Ayub Khan in 1959, during his US trip urged India to engage with Pakistan “as a civilised nation,” rather than "attempting to impose regional hegemony", the paper reported. Speaking to members of the Pakistani American community on Monday evening, he rejected that Pakistan was behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Munir accused India of seeking to establish a dangerous “new normal” of "violating international borders", which he said Pakistan had "forcefully rejected", according to the newspaper.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Munir's interaction with the Pakistani American community at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington’s Georgetown neighbourhood drew a large crowd, the paper said. However, protesters aligned with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of former prime minister Imran Khan demonstrated outside, calling for democratic reforms and the release of their jailed leaders.