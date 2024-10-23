ETV Bharat / international

21 Million Americans Have Already Voted In US Presidential Elections

Washington: Two weeks before the US presidential elections, as many as 21 million Americans have already cast their vote in the middle of an intense election campaign between the two candidates: Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former president Donald Trump from the Republican Party.

According to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, about 7.8 million votes have come in through early in-person methods while the remaining over 13.3 million votes have been cast through mail ballots.

Unlike the Indian general elections, wherein campaigning stops 36 hours before the start of the voting, both campaigning and voting go parallel to each other at least for about four weeks.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.

Political pundits say the winner would be decided on the results of the polls in seven battleground States: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Early voting is a unique provision for American voters wherein elector cast their vote by either asking for a mail-in-ballot, which in some ways could be compared with India’s postal ballots, or they go out and vote as designated polling booths which in many States open up a few weeks ahead of the actual polling day.

According to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, the early voting percentage is just 1.7 per cent among Asian Americans. However, in many places, several Indian Americans were seen standing in lines to cast their vote.

Chanchal Jhingan, 88, and her daughter Vandana Jhingan stood up in line on October 21 to exercise their right to vote in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

In a Democratic bastion, Vandana said she voted for someone who can “Make America Great Again.” Jitendra R Diganvkar encountered a huge line when he went to vote in Texas. “This is full parking. People are coming every minute. I recommend every US citizen who re-registers to vote,” he said.