US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Spend Last Day Campaigning In Swing States

US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris
US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

With just a few hours left for the voting to begin in the historic presidential election in the United States, Republican leader Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Monday crisscrossed key battleground states and delivered closing remarks, capping months of intense campaigning.

The outcome of the 2024 US presidential election could be known as early as Wednesday morning, just a few hours after the polling ends on Tuesday. Or it could take days, weeks, and, as it happened in one instance, a month.

On the final day of canvassing, former president Trump, known for his aggressive rhetoric, held rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan while Harris addressed supporters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. More than 78 million Americans have already cast their votes, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab which tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.

Pennsylvania has emerged as the most crucial of the seven battleground states having 19 electoral college votes followed by 16 each in North Carolina and Georgia, 15 in Michigan and 11 in Arizona. Wisconsin has 10 and Nevada has six.

The US has 50 states and most of them vote for the same party in every election except the swing states. Based on the volume of population, the states are assigned electoral college votes. Overall a total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs. A candidate with 270 or more electoral votes is declared winner. The election is being billed as historic as it has been one of the tightest presidential races in the last several decades.

If Harris wins the race, history will be made as she will become the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to become the US President.

11:19 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Trump Vows To Lead America To 'New Heights Of Glory'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to lead the United States to "new heights of glory" as he delivered his closing pitch at the final rally of his campaign.

"With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America -- indeed, the world -- to new heights of glory," he told the crowd in the early hours of the morning in Grand Rapids, in the swing state of Michigan.

10:49 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Every Single Vote Matters: Kamala Harris In Closing Rally

Kamala Harris on Monday urged Americans to vote in one of the "closest races in history" as she gave her final campaign speech in the battleground US state of Pennsylvania. "Just one more day in the most consequential election of our lifetimes and the momentum is on our side," she said in Philadelphia. "This could be one of the closest races in history -- every single vote matters."

10:36 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Bon Jovi: 'Go To Polls Tomorrow, Let’s Elect Kamala Harris And Tim Walz'

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi gave a slow and soulful rendition of his band’s 1986 working-class anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer” at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit on Monday. Taking the stage just after Tim Walz, Bon Jovi, who recently had major vocal surgery, kept his singing subdued as he played acoustic guitar and left the soaring section to a pair of backup singers.

“Go to the polls tomorrow, let’s elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, America’s countin’ on you,” Bon Jovi told the crowd in a low, gruff voice after the song. (AP)

Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit.
Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP)

10:30 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Dozen Of Indian Americans Running For State Legislations

Over 36 Indian Americans are running for local bodies and state legislation elections across the United States reflecting the growing interest among this small ethnic community to be part of the political mainstream. “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi comments at various Indian American gatherings motivating and encouraging community members to run for elections at all levels.

Probably the largest number of Indian Americans running for local offices are in the state of California, which sends two members to the House of Representatives – Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera – in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was from India.

Those include Adlah Chisti who is running for County Supervisor for District 11, Aliya Chisti for City College Board San Francisco, Darshana Patel for State Assembly, Nicole Fernandez for San Mateo City Council, Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council, Richa Awasthi for Foster City Council and Sukhdeep Kaur for Emeryville City Council. Read More...

Members of Indian American Community attend the Diwali celebrations at Times Square, in New York on Oct. 20, 2024.
Members of Indian American Community attend the Diwali celebrations at Times Square, in New York on Oct. 20, 2024. (ANI)

10:15 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Here’s What To Know Today

Trump holds four rallies: The four rallies span three states. He began in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is making two stops in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. He will end his campaign with a Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Harris in Pennsylvania: The vice president spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania visiting working-class areas, including Allentown. She is ending with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Early voting numbers: About 82 million Americans have already cast their vote. North Carolina is seeing record turnout, surpassing its early-voting record set in 2020. Officials said 57% of the state’s 7.8 million registered voters cast ballots in the general election as of Sunday morning. (AP)

11:19 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Trump Vows To Lead America To 'New Heights Of Glory'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to lead the United States to "new heights of glory" as he delivered his closing pitch at the final rally of his campaign.

"With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America -- indeed, the world -- to new heights of glory," he told the crowd in the early hours of the morning in Grand Rapids, in the swing state of Michigan.

10:49 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Every Single Vote Matters: Kamala Harris In Closing Rally

Kamala Harris on Monday urged Americans to vote in one of the "closest races in history" as she gave her final campaign speech in the battleground US state of Pennsylvania. "Just one more day in the most consequential election of our lifetimes and the momentum is on our side," she said in Philadelphia. "This could be one of the closest races in history -- every single vote matters."

10:36 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE | Bon Jovi: 'Go To Polls Tomorrow, Let’s Elect Kamala Harris And Tim Walz'

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jon Bon Jovi gave a slow and soulful rendition of his band’s 1986 working-class anthem “Livin’ on a Prayer” at a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Detroit on Monday. Taking the stage just after Tim Walz, Bon Jovi, who recently had major vocal surgery, kept his singing subdued as he played acoustic guitar and left the soaring section to a pair of backup singers.

“Go to the polls tomorrow, let’s elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, America’s countin’ on you,” Bon Jovi told the crowd in a low, gruff voice after the song. (AP)

Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit.
Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP)

10:30 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Dozen Of Indian Americans Running For State Legislations

Over 36 Indian Americans are running for local bodies and state legislation elections across the United States reflecting the growing interest among this small ethnic community to be part of the political mainstream. “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi comments at various Indian American gatherings motivating and encouraging community members to run for elections at all levels.

Probably the largest number of Indian Americans running for local offices are in the state of California, which sends two members to the House of Representatives – Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera – in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was from India.

Those include Adlah Chisti who is running for County Supervisor for District 11, Aliya Chisti for City College Board San Francisco, Darshana Patel for State Assembly, Nicole Fernandez for San Mateo City Council, Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council, Richa Awasthi for Foster City Council and Sukhdeep Kaur for Emeryville City Council. Read More...

Members of Indian American Community attend the Diwali celebrations at Times Square, in New York on Oct. 20, 2024.
Members of Indian American Community attend the Diwali celebrations at Times Square, in New York on Oct. 20, 2024. (ANI)

10:15 AM, 5 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Here’s What To Know Today

Trump holds four rallies: The four rallies span three states. He began in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is making two stops in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. He will end his campaign with a Monday night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Harris in Pennsylvania: The vice president spent all of Monday in Pennsylvania visiting working-class areas, including Allentown. She is ending with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Early voting numbers: About 82 million Americans have already cast their vote. North Carolina is seeing record turnout, surpassing its early-voting record set in 2020. Officials said 57% of the state’s 7.8 million registered voters cast ballots in the general election as of Sunday morning. (AP)

