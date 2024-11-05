US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Spend Last Day Campaigning In Swing States

US Presidential Election 2024 Result LIVE: Dozen Of Indian Americans Running For State Legislations

Over 36 Indian Americans are running for local bodies and state legislation elections across the United States reflecting the growing interest among this small ethnic community to be part of the political mainstream. “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi comments at various Indian American gatherings motivating and encouraging community members to run for elections at all levels.

Probably the largest number of Indian Americans running for local offices are in the state of California, which sends two members to the House of Representatives – Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera – in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was from India.

Those include Adlah Chisti who is running for County Supervisor for District 11, Aliya Chisti for City College Board San Francisco, Darshana Patel for State Assembly, Nicole Fernandez for San Mateo City Council, Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council, Richa Awasthi for Foster City Council and Sukhdeep Kaur for Emeryville City Council. Read More...