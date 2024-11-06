US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Trump And Harris Rack Up Early Wins As America Awaits Battleground Results

ETV Bharat / international

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE

Harris or Trump? First polls close as US nervously awaits result
Harris or Trump? First polls close as US nervously awaits result (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.

Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, some of the closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call, as balloting continued in other parts of the country. On Election Day, tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country.

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland.

The fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Harris' supporters, a sign that the Democratic nominee's persistent messaging in her campaign's closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to AP VoteCast. The expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide also found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change. Trump's supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign.

Those casting Election Day ballots mostly encountered a smooth process, with isolated reports of hiccups that regularly happen, including long lines, technical issues and ballot printing errors.

Harris has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic worries and other issues without radically departing from the course set by President Joe Biden. Trump has vowed to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

8:08 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Trump At 168 Electoral Votes, Harris at 81

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected. Results are tumbling in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. Harris has so far captured Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC. So far, that gives Harris 81 electoral votes and Trump 168. The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states. The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

HARRIS (81) - Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Illinois (19) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New York (28) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3)

TRUMP (168) - Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Florida (30) Indiana (11) Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6) Missouri (10) North Dakota (3) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) Texas (40) West Virginia (4) Wyoming (3)

(AFP)

7:59 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Florida Abortion Rights Ballot Measure Falls Short Of 60% Requirement, Making It First To Fail

Florida voters Tuesday rejected creating a constitutional right to abortion, a political win for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that will keep in place the state's ban on most abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy.

It's the first ballot measure victory for abortion opponents in any state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a decision that ended the nationwide right to abortion and opened the door to bans in most GOP-controlled states, protections in Democrat-dominated ones and new political and legal battles across the country.

The Florida measure failed to clear the required 60% voter approval threshold to pass constitutional amendments in Florida. Most states require a simple majority.

The defeat makes permanent a shift in the Southern abortion landscape that began when the state's six-week ban took effect in May. That removed Florida as a destination for abortion for many women from nearby states with deeper bans and also led to far more women from the state traveling to obtain abortion. The nearest states with looser restrictions are North Carolina and Virginia — hundreds of miles away.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the result is "a momentous victory for life in Florida and for our entire country," praising DeSantis for leading the charge against the measure. (AP)

Beth Weinstein rallies in supporter of Yes on Amendment 4 regarding abortion in Florida outside of the polling place at the courthouse on Tuesday (AP)

7:52 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Bomb Threats Unfold Across Multiple Swing States

A mostly smooth Election Day nationwide was marred in multiple battleground states Tuesday by a series of bomb threats and baseless claims of wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump.

The bomb threats in parts of Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania turned out to be hoaxes but forced evacuations and some polling places to extend hours.

The threats were reported throughout the day at polling locations in three metro Atlanta counties, all with large numbers of Democratic voters, and into the evening at voting locations in Pennsylvania, forcing evacuations. Bomb threats also were reported at three voting locations in Navajo County, Arizona, according to the secretary of state’s office.

In an evening news conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro acknowledged there had been multiple bomb threats called in to voting locations across the state, but said thus far there is “no credible threat” to the public.

“Every legal, eligible vote will be counted and counted accurately, and the will of the people in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be respected," said Shapiro, a Democrat.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police said they were working with local partners to respond if needed. Neither Shapiro nor the police gave more details about who might be behind the bomb threats or why Shapiro believed there was no threat to the public.

In Georgia's Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, 32 of 177 polling places received bomb threats and five were briefly evacuated. The FBI on Tuesday afternoon said it was aware of multiple hoax bomb threats to voting locations in several states and said many of them appeared to originate from Russian email domains.

“Georgia’s not gonna be intimidated,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. (AP)

7:42 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Donald Trump Wins Ohio

Republican Donald Trump carried Ohio for a third time on Tuesday, defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to capture the state's 17 electoral votes. Support for the former president helped turn Ohio from a presidential bellwether to reliably Republican in recent years. Ohio voters supported him by wide margins in 2016 and 2020, and they delivered for him again this year. No Republican has reached the White House without carrying Ohio. In 2020, Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the presidency without winning Ohio since John F. Kennedy in 1960. (AP)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters on Tuesday (AP)

7:33 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Blunt Rochester To Become The First Woman And First Black Person To Represent Delaware In US Senate

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester defeated Republican Eric Hansen in Delaware's U.S. Senate race on Tuesday.

Blunt Rochester will become the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate. Only three other Black women have served in the Senate, two of them elected and one who was appointed.

Rochester was considered a virtual shoo-in for the Senate against businessman Hansen, a political newcomer. Democrats hold a significant voter registration advantage over Republicans in solid-blue Delaware, which last sent a Republican to Washington in 2008.

Rochester raised some $8 million for her Senate campaign, while Hansen's campaign receipts totalled only about $1 million, including more than $800,000 in loans he made to his campaign.

Blunt Rochester will fill the seat left vacant by fellow Democrat Tom Carper, who handpicked her as his preferred successor when he announced his retirement last year. Blunt Rochester once interned for Carper when he was in the House and also served in his cabinet when he was governor.

Blunt Rochester has served four terms at Delaware's lone representative in the House.

According to the Congressional Record, she has sponsored 90 bills and seven resolutions during her House tenure, many aimed at improving or expanding access to health care, especially for women and minorities. The only measure sponsored by Blunt Rochester to become law is a resolution naming a Wilmington post office in honour of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a 19th-century anti-slavery activist and publisher.

Rochester began her political career as a case worker for Carper and served in appointed positions as Delaware's labour secretary, state personnel director and deputy secretary of Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services. She also has served as CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League. (AP)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del, smiles after voting during early voting (AP)

7:16 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Kamala Harris Wins New Jersey

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 electoral votes on Tuesday. Harris' victory over Republican Donald Trump continues Democrats' dominance in the state, which has gone with the Democratic candidate for president in every election since 1988. New Jersey Democrats have nearly 1 million more registered voters than Republicans. Trump has ties to New Jersey, including golf clubs across the state. He also operated casinos in the shore resort of Atlantic City, but they ended in bankruptcy. (AP)

7:05 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Trump At 99 Electoral Votes, Harris At 27: US media

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected. Initial results are coming in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Harris has so far captured Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC. So far, that gives Harris 27 electoral votes and Trump 99. The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states. The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

HARRIS (27) - District of Columbia (3) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) Vermont (3)

TRUMP (99) - Alabama (9) Florida (30) Indiana (11) Kentucky (8) Missouri (10) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) Tennessee (11) West Virginia (4)
(AFP)

6:57 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | What is the Electoral College And How Does The US Use It To Elect Presidents?

The Electoral College is a 538-member body that elects a president. The framers of the Constitution set it up to give more power to the states and as a compromise to avoid having Congress decide the winner.

Each state's electors vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in that state. The runner-up gets nothing — except in Nebraska and Maine where elector votes are awarded based on congressional district and statewide results.

To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes — a majority of the 538 possible votes.
Electors are allocated based on how many representatives a state has in the House of Representatives, plus its two senators.
After state election officials certify their elections, electors meet in their individual states — never as one body — to certify the election. This year, that will happen on Dec. 17.

If the two candidates have a tied number of votes, the election is thrown to the House, where each state's congressional delegation gets one vote. That has happened only twice, in 1801 and 1825.

Once a state's electors have certified the vote, they send a certificate to Congress. Congress then formally counts and certifies the vote at a special session on Jan. 6. The vice president presides as the envelopes for each state are opened and verified.(AP)

A poll worker assists a voter on Election Day in Cincinnati (AP)

6:53 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Donald Trump Wins Indiana

Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday. The reliably conservative state, where Republicans have held the governor's office for 20 years, gave Trump its 11 electoral votes over Democrat Kamala Harris. Indiana has been favorable toward Trump in his three races for the White House. In 2016, the year he won the presidency, and again in 2020, Trump took 57% of the Hoosier state vote. (AP)

6:47 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Independent Bernie Sanders Wins Reelection To U.S. Senate From Vermont

Independent Bernie Sanders won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont on Tuesday. The 83-year-old liberal icon has said that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election in many ways will be the most consequential in our lifetime. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 and this year has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. (AP)

Bernie Sanders (AP)

6:43 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Kamala Harris Wins Vermont

Kamala Harris won the Democratic stronghold of Vermont on Tuesday. The small state has voted in favor of Democratic candidates in the previous eight presidential elections. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has been a critic of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.(AP)

Kamala Harris (AP)

6:29 AM, 6 Nov 2024 (IST)

US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE | Donald Trump Wins Kentucky

Former President Donald Trump won Kentucky for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding eight electoral votes to his tally. The Republican nominee for president has won Kentucky in every election since Democrat Bill Clinton carried the Bluegrass State in 1996. Kentucky's most powerful Republican, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, once called Trump "morally responsible" for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. But in a remarkable turnaround, McConnell endorsed Trump's bid to return to the White House. During Trump's term, the two worked together to pass a tax cuts package and to put three conservative justices on the Supreme Court. (AP)

Donald Trump (AP)

