ETV Bharat / international

Trump Signs Executive Order To Boost US Global AI Dominance 'Free From Ideological Bias'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to enhance America's global dominance in artificial intelligence and make it "free from ideological bias or engineered social agenda" by eliminating the Biden administration's policies in the matter.

It called for departments and agencies to revise or rescind all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken under the Biden AI executive order that are inconsistent with enhancing US leadership in artificial intelligence.

The executive order was signed by Trump in the Oval Office in the presence of David Sacks, his Artificial intelligence and Crypto Czar. "It is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security," the order stated.

It revokes the Biden AI Executive Order which, the Trump administration claimed, hampered the private sector's ability to innovate by imposing unnecessarily burdensome requirements for companies developing and deploying AI.

Noting that the US must act decisively to retain leadership in AI and enhance US economic and national security, the executive order establishes the country's commitment to sustain and enhance its dominance in AI to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness and national security.

As the US president signed the order, Sacks said, "We're announcing the administration's policy to make America the world capital in artificial intelligence and to dominate and to lead the world in AI."