Trump Says He Will Talk To Putin On Tuesday As He Pushes For End To Ukraine War

US President Trump disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump takes off at Palm Beach International Airport, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump takes off at Palm Beach International Airport, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)
By PTI

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

Washington: President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine. The U.S. leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

“We will see if we have something to announce, maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. "A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.” Although Russia failed in its initial goal to topple Ukraine with its invasion three years ago, it still controls large swaths of the country.

Trump said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close. “We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said. Trump described it as "dividing up certain assets.”

