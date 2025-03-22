ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says He'll Pay Out Of His Pocket Overtime For Formerly Stranded Astronauts

A rescue crew brought Williams and Wilmore back to the Earth this week on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

US President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, March 17, 2025.
US President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would pay out of his pockets the overtime for astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, who returned to Earth this week after spending nine months in space.

The two astronauts, who were supposed to be on an eight-day mission, spent 286 days in space -- 278 days longer than anticipated after their spacecraft malfunctioned. While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump, when asked about the calculated overtime, said: "Nobody's ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I'll pay it out of my pocket."

Trump said this when a Fox News reporter highlighted Wilmore and Williams each received USD 5 per diem for each day in space, amounting to USD 1,430 in extra pay. A rescue crew brought Williams and Wilmore back to the Earth this week on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Trump also thanked Elon Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX and the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "Think if we don't have him?" Trump said. "If we don't have Elon. They could be up there a long time. Who else is going to get them?"

He noted that the "body starts to deteriorate" after a few months orbiting in space. In addition to their annual salary — about USD 152,258, according to NASA — Wilmore and Williams received around USD 1,430 for their 286 days in space.

FORMERLY STRANDED NASA ASTRONAUTS

