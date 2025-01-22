ETV Bharat / international

'I Like Both Sides Of Argument On H-1B', Says Trump

Trump stated that he appreciates competent individuals coming to the US, even if it means they train and assist others who lack qualifications.

By PTI

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he likes both sides of the argument on H-1B foreign guest workers' visas, noting that he likes "very competent people" coming into the country and that he has used the programme.

"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people who may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop -- and I'm not just talking about engineers, I'm talking about people at all levels," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint news conference with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

The president was responding to a question on the ongoing debate on H-1B visas within his support base. While his close confidants like Elon Musk, the Tesla owner, support H-1B visas as it bring in qualified tech professionals, many of his supporters oppose it arguing that it takes away jobs from Americans.

"We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters -- you've got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs... they need engineers like nobody's ever needed them," Trump said.

"So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody. So I'm sort of on both sides of the argument, but what I do feel is that we have to let competent people, great people, come into our country. And we do that through the H-1B programme," Trump said.

