'That Was A Bad One,' Trump On Pahalgam Attack; Says India, Pak 'Will Figure It Out Between Themselves'

US President said that tensions between India and Pakistan have been ongoing for long time, so they'll get it figured out one way or other.

File photo of US President Donald Trump
File photo of US President Donald Trump (AP)
By PTI

Published : April 26, 2025 at 7:13 AM IST

New York: US President Donald Trump on Friday said there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan, and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

“I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though; that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome.

The US President was asked about tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, and if he would be talking to the leaders of the two nations.

There have been “tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been", he said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

