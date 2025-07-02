ETV Bharat / international

India-US Will Soon Strike A Trade Deal With Much Less Tariffs: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reaffirmed that India-US will soon strike a trade deal with "much less tariffs", allowing both countries to compete.

"I think we are going to have a deal with India. And that is going to be a different kind of a deal. It is going to be a deal where we are able to go in and compete. Right now, India does not accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, and if they do that, we are going to have a deal for much less tariffs," Donald Trump said.

India and the US have been negotiating over a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) before the critical July 9 deadline of the 90-day pause on tariff escalations.

Meanwhile, India has adopted a firmer stance on agricultural matters as high-stakes trade negotiations with the United States reach a pivotal moment, government sources said on Monday.

The Indian delegation, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, has extended its stay in Washington, as reported by ANI earlier. The two negotiations were scheduled on Thursday and Friday, but have been extended as both nations work urgently to finalise an interim trade agreement before a crucial July 9 deadline.

The extended negotiations come as both countries face the looming return of suspended 26% reciprocal tariffs. These punitive measures, imposed initially during the Trump administration on April 2, were temporarily suspended for 90 days but will automatically resume if no agreement is reached. "The failure of these trade discussions would trigger the immediate reimplementation of the 26% tariff structure," warned a senior official.