US To Have Only Two Genders, Male And Female: Trump

Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday that rolled back protections for transgender people and eliminated diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government.

File photo of US President Donald Trump
File photo of US President Donald Trump (AP)
By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 6:41 AM IST

Davos: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the country will have only two genders, male and female, and men will not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Days after assuming office for his second term, Trump addressed the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here through video conferencing and said that transgender operations, which became the rage, will occur very rarely in the future.

"I’ve made it an official policy of the United States that there are only two genders, male and female. We will have no men participating in women’s sports," he said.

On Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders rolling back protections for transgender people and terminating diversity, equity and inclusion programmes within the federal government. Both the executive orders are in line with Trump’s campaign promises.

One executive order states that the federal government will recognise only two sexes: male and female. The definition will be based on whether people are born with eggs or sperm rather than on their chromosomes.

Prisons and shelters for migrants and rape victims are to be segregated by sex as defined by the order. Also, federal taxpayer money could not be used to fund “transition services”. The order would also block requirements that transgender people be referred to by using the pronouns that align with their gender at workplaces and government facilities.

