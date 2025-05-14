ETV Bharat / international

Trump’s Meets With Syria’s Former-Insurgent-Turned-Leader After Offering Sanctions Relief

This combination of photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025 and Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 4, 2025. ( AP )

Riyadh: U.S. President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first such encounter between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years. The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump sitting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, marks a major turn of events for a Syria still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

People across Syria cheered in the streets and shot off fireworks Tuesday night to celebrate, hopeful their nation locked out of credit cards and global finance might rejoin the world's economy when they need investment the most.

It’s also remarkable given al-Sharaa, under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has ties to al-Qaida and joined insurgents battling U.S. forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. It follows Trump, long a critic of America's once-called “forever wars” in the Mideast after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, offered an anti-interventionist speech before the Saudi public as well.

Trump on Tuesday announced the meeting, saying the U.S. also would move to lift economic sanctions on Syria as well. Syria even before its ruinous civil war that began in 2011 struggled under a tightly controlled socialist economy and under sanctions by the U.S. as being a state-sponsor of terror since 1979.

The meeting took place behind closed doors and reporters were not permitted to witness the engagement. The White House did not immediately say who else was in the meeting or provide any other details on the conversation.

Trump said he was looking to give Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of brutal civil war “a chance at peace” under al-Sharaa. Al-Sharaa was named interim president of Syria in January, a month after a stunning offensive by insurgent groups led by al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, that stormed Damascus, ending the 54-year rule of the Assad family.

The United States has been weighing how to handle al-Sharaa since he took power in December. Many Gulf Arab leaders have rallied behind the new government in Damascus and want Trump to follow, believing it is a bulwark against Iran’s return to influence in Syria, where it had helped prop up Assad’s government during a decade-long civil war.