Trump Deploying Thousands More National Guard, US Marines To Protest-Hit LA

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment.

Trump had already mobilised 2,000 National Guard members to the country's second most populous city on Saturday, with some 300 taking up positions protecting federal buildings and officers on Sunday.

On Monday -- the fourth day of protests against immigration raids in the city that have seen some scuffles with law enforcement -- the Trump administration announced the mobilisation of the 700 Marines as well as an "additional" 2,000 National Guard.

A senior administration official told AFP that "active-duty US Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings." The official first gave a figure of 500 Marines, but later updated the number to 700.

Deploying active duty military personnel like US Marines into a community of civilians within the United States is a highly unusual measure. The US military separately confirmed the deployment of "approximately 700 Marines" from an infantry battalion following the unrest.