ETV Bharat / international

'Not My Signature': Trump Again Denies He Penned Epstein Letter

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his denial that he had authored a lewd birthday note to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, after the alleged letter was released to the public a day earlier. The Wall Street Journal reported in July on the existence of the alleged 2003 letter, prompting a $10 billion defamation suit from the Republican president against the newspaper and its owners.

The letter, a typewritten message inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman -- with Trump's alleged signature in the place of her pubic hair -- was one of many notes sent by Epstein's friends that his associate Ghislaine Maxwell had compiled into a book for his 50th birthday.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee published a copy of the book and other personal files subpoenaed from Epstein's estate. "It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak," Trump told reporters Tuesday evening, as he made a rare trip to dine out in the US capital.

"Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language. It's nonsense. And frankly, you're wasting your time," he added. The letter consists of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey," with the former at one point remarking that "enigmas never age." It ends with Donald wishing Jeffrey a happy birthday, adding, "May every day be another wonderful secret."

Handwriting expert?

In arguing that the signature on the alleged letter is not authentic, Trump's allies have pointed to differences with documents he has signed since he first became president in 2017. However, The New York Times on Monday published several letters signed by Trump from the late 1990s and early 2000s, in which his signature bears a striking resemblance to the 2003 letter.