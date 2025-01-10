ETV Bharat / international

US President-Elect Trump Says Arranging Meeting With Putin

Trump said at a meeting with Republican governors in Palm Beach that meeting arrangements are being set up with Russian leader Putin.

File image of US President-elect Donald Trump
File image of US President-elect Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 3 hours ago

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wanted to meet and that a rendezvous between the pair was being arranged. He made the statement just a week and a half before taking office, following promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

"He wants to meet, and we're setting it up," Trump said at a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "President Putin wants to meet, he's said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over with, that's a bloody mess."

Trump has never made any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal and has often criticized the large amount of military aid the United States has sent to Kyiv. Trump has also frequently mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "salesman," while raising eyebrows in Washington by rarely criticizing Putin -- and even speaking admiringly of the Kremlin leader.

In addition to criticizing the massive military aid sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden, Trump has raised doubts over continued US involvement in the Western military alliance NATO. The United States under Biden has been Ukraine's biggest wartime backer, providing military aid worth more than $65 billion since February 2022.

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wanted to meet and that a rendezvous between the pair was being arranged. He made the statement just a week and a half before taking office, following promises during his campaign to bring peace to Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion since February 2022.

"He wants to meet, and we're setting it up," Trump said at a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "President Putin wants to meet, he's said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over with, that's a bloody mess."

Trump has never made any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal and has often criticized the large amount of military aid the United States has sent to Kyiv. Trump has also frequently mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "salesman," while raising eyebrows in Washington by rarely criticizing Putin -- and even speaking admiringly of the Kremlin leader.

In addition to criticizing the massive military aid sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden, Trump has raised doubts over continued US involvement in the Western military alliance NATO. The United States under Biden has been Ukraine's biggest wartime backer, providing military aid worth more than $65 billion since February 2022.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US PRESIDENT ELECT DONALD TRUMPRUSSIAN LEADER VLADIMIR PUTINNATOTRUMP ARRANGING MEETING WITH PUTIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.