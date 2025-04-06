ETV Bharat / international

'Hang Tough, It Won't Be Easy': Trump Defiant On Tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Thursday, April 3, 2025. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump doubled down Saturday on sweeping tariffs he unleashed on countries around the world, warning Americans of pain ahead, but promising historic investment and prosperity.

The comments came as Trump's widest-ranging trade measures took effect in a move that could trigger retaliation and escalating economic tensions, with the British and French leaders saying "nothing should be off the table" in response. Trump, acknowledging global turbulence, urged Americans to be patient.

"We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer. We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he wrote on Truth Social. "This is an economic revolution, and we will win," the Republican president added. "Hang tough, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic."

A 10 percent "baseline" tariff came into place just after midnight, hitting most US imports except goods from Mexico and Canada, as Trump invoked emergency economic powers.

But in a potential sign of disagreement between Trump and close advisor Elon Musk, the tech billionaire on Saturday said he hoped the US and Europe could move eventually toward a "zero-tariff situation."

That could effectively create "a free-trade zone between Europe and North America," Musk said in talks in Rome with Italy's far-right deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini. The EU, Japan and China are among around 60 trading partners set to face even higher rates on April 9.

Trump's steep 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods, set to kick in next week, triggered Beijing's announcement of a 34 percent tariff on US products from April 10. Beijing also said it would sue Washington at the World Trade Organization and restrict exports of rare earth elements used in medical and electronics technology.

"China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close," Trump said in his post. "They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly." As other major trading partners eyed possible recession, the French and British leaders said "nothing should be off the table."

At the same time, "a trade war was in nobody's interests," French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed in a call, Starmer's office said.

Markets collapse

Wall Street went into free fall Friday, following similar plunges in Asia and Europe as economists warn tariffs could dampen growth and fuel inflation. Trump's latest tariffs have notable exclusions, however. They do not stack onto recently imposed 25 percent tariffs hitting imports of steel, aluminum and automobiles.