'India Was Charging Us Highest Tariff': Trump Says It Was 'One-Sided Relationship For Years'

Washington: Two days after a US federal appeals court ruled that most of President Donald Trump's recently-imposed tariffs were "illegal", the latter pointed out that India's trade practices earlier, wherein "tremendous tariffs" were charged, posed a barrier to American exports. He said the relationship with India was "one-sided" for many years and that changed when he assumed office.

"We get along with India very well,” Trump said in the White House on Tuesday in response to a question on whether he is considering taking away some of the tariffs imposed on India. He said, "For many years, the relationship (between India and the US) was one-sided" and that changed when he assumed office.

"India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world," Trump said, adding that the US was therefore not doing much business with India.

"But they were doing business with us because we weren't charging them, foolishly, we weren't charging them," he said, adding that India was pouring its products into the US.

"They would send it in, pour it into our country. Therefore, it wouldn't be made here, which is a negative, but we would not send in anything because they were charging us 100 percent tariffs," Trump said.

The US President cited the example of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, saying the company couldn't sell into India because there was a 200 percent tariff on motorcycles. "So what happens? Harley Davidson went to India and built a motorcycle plant, and now they don't have to pay tariffs, the same thing as us."

India and the United States had been engaged in months of trade negotiations before the Trump administration abruptly imposed 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports in August, later raising them to 50 percent over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

