ETV Bharat / international

'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Amid Tariff Row, Trump Says India & US Have 'Special Relationship'

Trump administration’s Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, said that India’s highest tariffs cost US jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during 'Namste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb 24, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during 'Namste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb 24, 2020. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 6:38 AM IST

Updated : September 6, 2025 at 6:50 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: India and the United States have a “special relationship” and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion", US President Donald Trump has said in his latest remarks amid the tariff row between New Delhi and Washington.

“I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We have moments on occasion,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump was responding to a question about whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to deteriorate, possibly reaching their worst phase in over two decades. Trump also said he is “very disappointed" that India would be buying “so much oil” from Russia.

“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi; he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

In the Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump had also posted an old photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi, and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

To a question on how trade talks are going with India and other countries, Trump said, “They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We're doing great with all of them. We're upset with the European Union because of what's happening with not just Google, but with all of our big companies.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, said in a post on X that India’s highest tariffs cost US jobs.

“India buys Russian oil purely to profit/revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins,” Navarro said.

Read More

  1. Looks Like We Lost India, Russia to 'Deepest, Darkest' China: US President Donald Trump
  2. 'No Need To Panic, Negotiations Underway': Union Minister Piyush Goyal On Trump Tariffs
Last Updated : September 6, 2025 at 6:50 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPINDIA US TIESUS TARIFFS ON INDIATRUMP MODI FRIENDSHIPPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.