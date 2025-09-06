'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Amid Tariff Row, Trump Says India & US Have 'Special Relationship'

ETV Bharat / international

New Delhi: India and the United States have a “special relationship” and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion", US President Donald Trump has said in his latest remarks amid the tariff row between New Delhi and Washington.

“I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We have moments on occasion,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump was responding to a question about whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to deteriorate, possibly reaching their worst phase in over two decades. Trump also said he is “very disappointed" that India would be buying “so much oil” from Russia.

“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi; he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

In the Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump had also posted an old photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.