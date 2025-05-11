'Your Legacy Greatly Enhanced By Brave Actions,' Trump Praises India-Pak Ceasefire, Offers Mediation On Kashmir

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised India and Pakistan for reaching an understanding "to stop the current aggression".

In a post on the social media platform TruthSocial, Trump said that "their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions". Trump added that he would work with both countries to see "if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir".

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier on Saturday, Donald Trump said that the ceasefire was mediated by the US "after a long night of talks". The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said the stoppage of firing and military action was worked out directly between the two countries.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," Trump wrote.

Donald Trump added that he was proud that the USA was able to help both countries arrive at this "historic and heroic decision". "While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations," he said.