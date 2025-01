ETV Bharat / international

In Photos: Donald Trump's Return To Power

Washington: Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world crammed into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.

It was one of the rare occasions that brought together American leaders past and present in a choreographed display of tradition and bipartisanship. Photographers from The Associated Press and other news organizations captured moments throughout the day, some historic, others entertaining. The images are especially notable this year given the ferocious animosity between the teams coming and going.

The photos capture Biden, who framed his presidency as a bridge away from Trump's first term, partaking in the traditions of the office as he handed power back to the man he's dubbed a threat to democracy. They capture Vice President Kamala Harris together with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the running mates who defeated her in November following a bitter campaign.