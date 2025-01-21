In Photos: Donald Trump's Return To Power

Washington: Dignitaries from across Washington and around the world crammed into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday to watch power transfer peacefully from Democratic former President Joe Biden to his Republican successor, Donald Trump.
It was one of the rare occasions that brought together American leaders past and present in a choreographed display of tradition and bipartisanship. Photographers from The Associated Press and other news organizations captured moments throughout the day, some historic, others entertaining. The images are especially notable this year given the ferocious animosity between the teams coming and going.
The photos capture Biden, who framed his presidency as a bridge away from Trump's first term, partaking in the traditions of the office as he handed power back to the man he's dubbed a threat to democracy. They capture Vice President Kamala Harris together with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the running mates who defeated her in November following a bitter campaign.
They show the billionaires who've made their way into Trump's inner circle, a stark contrast to his first inauguration, when most of the nation's elite shunned the disruptive leader.
And they capture some lighthearted moments as well, including former President George W. Bush winking and Trump attempting to kiss his wife, first lady Melania Trump, but being blocked by the brim of her hat.
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP) Trump arrives at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Trump, left, points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrive at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Guests arrive arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 (AP) The U.S. Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument at dawn on Inauguration Day, Monday, Jan.20, 2025 in Washington. (AP) Argentina's President Javier Milei, center, speaks with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, right, before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris, center right, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, center left, pose with Vice President-elect JD Vance, right, and his wife Usha Vance, left, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP) TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew sits before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) Trump talks with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance before a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration (AP) President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP) President Donald Trump speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP) First lady Melania Trump, from second right, and President Donald Trump walk as former President Joe Biden salutes after boarding a Marine helicopter en route to Joint Base Andrews after the 60th Presidential Inauguration (AP) Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP)