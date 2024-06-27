US Passes Resolution Seeking Probe Into Pak Elections; Islamabad Terms, 'Incomplete Understanding'

Washington DC (US): The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday, in support of democracy and human rights in Pakistan and called for a "thorough and independent investigation" into interference claims in Pakistan's 2024 elections.
The resolution -- passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98 per cent voting in its favour -- urged US President Joe Biden to collaborate with Pakistan in "upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law".
The resolution, HR 901, titled 'Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan' was introduced by Congressman McCormick of Georgia and Congressman Kildee of Michigan and co-sponsored by over 100 colleagues. "It underscores the importance of upholding democratic values and respecting the rights of the people of Pakistan as they face economic instability and security threats," an official statement read.
"The near-unanimous passage of this resolution sends a clear message to the government of Pakistan that the United States stands with the people of Pakistan in their pursuit of democracy, free and fair elections, and respect for individual freedoms and human rights. It is crucial that the new government in Pakistan commits to rooting out corruption and promoting democratic values to ensure a stable and prosperous future for all citizens," it added.
The resolution emphasised the importance of free and fair elections, calling for a thorough and independent investigation into any claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan's 2024 elections, as reported by Dawn. It also condemned efforts to suppress democratic participation in Pakistan.
It specifically denounced harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, and restrictions on internet access, as well as any violations of human, civil, or political rights. Reacting to the resolution, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the bipartisan resolution stemmed from an "incomplete understanding" of the country's political situation and electoral process.