ETV Bharat / international

This Is How US Reacts After India India-China Troops Disengagement Along Border

The US supports the easing of India-China border tensions and acknowledged troop withdrawal efforts while clarifying that it did not facilitate the resolution process.

The US supports the easing of India-China border tensions and acknowledged troop withdrawal efforts while clarifying that it did not facilitate the resolution process.
India and China Flags (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

Washington: The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that New Delhi has briefed it in this regard.

“We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the US has played no role in this.

“We have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution,” Miller said.

Washington: The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that New Delhi has briefed it in this regard.

“We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the US has played no role in this.

“We have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution,” Miller said.

Last Updated : 4 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSIONSDISENGAGEMENT AGREEMENTUS ON INDIA CHINA BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.