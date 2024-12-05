Persecution Of Minorities In Bangladesh Worrisome: US Dept Of State Spokeswoman Macleod

Indore: The persecution of minorities in Bangladesh is worrisome and there is a need for dialogue between all stakeholders so that every person can live freely according to his or her religion and beliefs, United States Department of State spokeswoman Margaret MacLeod said on Thursday.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh on August 5, the nation has been in turmoil, resulting in attacks on the Hindu minority as well as damage to their property and places of worship.

"Right now, we are treating the news coming in from Bangladesh with concern. We are closely monitoring the situation," she said when asked about the persecution of minorities in that country.

"We expect that everyone in the entire region should get freedom to live according to his religion and belief. We express our concern in discussions with all our partners, including the interim government of Bangladesh," said MacLeod, who is the US department’s Hindi and Urdu spokesperson and Deputy Director of London International Media Hub.

Answering another query, she said the US was helping the brave people of Ukraine against Russia, which is waging an "aggressive war" ignoring the basic principles of the United Nations on sovereignty, independence and land borders of nations.

The US spokeswoman said the people of Ukraine should have full say in deciding their future in the wake of war. Asked about the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia, MacLeod said US is advocating for increasing humanitarian aid in the war-torn region during talks with its partners in Israel.

"The crossings (in the war-torn area) should be opened so that the needs of the common people can be met. The winter is about to set in, and the danger of shortage of basic necessities is looming. Therefore, humanitarian aid should be made available to the people," the official said.

MacLeod was on a two-day visit to Indore along with Greg Pardo, spokesperson of the US Consulate General in Mumbai. "I saw it myself that the people of Indore feel very proud for having the cleanliness tag under their belt," she said. Indore has been ranked the country's cleanest city in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan several times in a row.