US Navy Destroys Houthi Missiles And Drones Targeting American Ships In Gulf Of Aden

U.S. Central Command said destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane shot down and destroyed three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones and one anti-ship cruise missile.

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa (Getty Images)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 2 hours ago

Dubai: U.S. Navy destroyers shot down seven missiles and drones fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the warships and three American merchant vessels they were escorting through the Gulf of Aden. No damage or injuries were reported.

U.S. Central Command said late Sunday that the destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O’Kane shot down and destroyed three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones and one anti-ship cruise missile. The merchant ships were not identified.

The Houthis claimed the attack in a statement and said they had targeted the U.S. destroyers and "three supply ships belonging to the American army in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Houthi attacks for months have targeted shipping through a waterway where $1 trillion in goods pass annually over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon. A ceasefire was announced in the latter last week. The USS Stockdale was involved in a similar attack on Nov. 12.

TAGGED:

GULF OF ADENHOUTHI MISSILESDRONESAMERICAN SHIPSUS NAVY

