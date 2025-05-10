ETV Bharat / international

US Mission To Pakistan Restricts All Personnel Movements Amid India-Pak Tensions

New York: The US mission to Pakistan said it has restricted all personnel movements, as the Pakistani Army advised all residents of the country to remain in their homes until further notice amid current tensions with India.

A “Security Alert” issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan said that “on 10 May, the Pakistan Army advised all residents of Pakistan to remain in their homes until further notice. The US Mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements and will reassess this afternoon.”

It added that the US Department of State continues to remind American citizens of its standing “Do Not Travel” advisory against all travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

The Department’s long-standing “Reconsider Travel” advisory also urges travellers to reconsider travel to Pakistan more broadly. “If US citizens find themselves in an area of active conflict, they should leave if it is safe to do so. If they cannot leave safely, they should shelter in place,” it said. The alert noted that flight availability into and out of Pakistan remains fluid, and US citizen travellers should check flight status with their airlines.