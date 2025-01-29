ETV Bharat / international

US: 70,000 Prescription Pills Found In Yarn Shipment From India

US Customs and Border Protection examined the shipment of 96 rolls of black yarn at air cargo warehouse near Washington Dulles Airport on December 17.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Washington: The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized nearly 70,000 prescription pills worth USD 33,000 from a shipment of yarn from India. The shipment was destined for an address in Buena Park, California, CBP officials said.

The pills, labelled Zolpidem Tartrate, are classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule IV controlled substance and belong to a class of medications called sedative-hypnotics. It is prescribed by doctors to treat insomnia.

CBP officers examined the shipment of 96 rolls of black yarn at an air cargo warehouse near Washington Dulles Airport on December 17. They discovered a combined 69,813 pills concealed inside each of the 96 spools of black yarn. The pills had a domestic value of about USD 33,000, a media release said.

“This is a very bold attempt to smuggle a significant amount of prescription medicine into the United States, but this creative concealment method failed to fool Customs and Border Protection officers,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, DC.

Washington: The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized nearly 70,000 prescription pills worth USD 33,000 from a shipment of yarn from India. The shipment was destined for an address in Buena Park, California, CBP officials said.

The pills, labelled Zolpidem Tartrate, are classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule IV controlled substance and belong to a class of medications called sedative-hypnotics. It is prescribed by doctors to treat insomnia.

CBP officers examined the shipment of 96 rolls of black yarn at an air cargo warehouse near Washington Dulles Airport on December 17. They discovered a combined 69,813 pills concealed inside each of the 96 spools of black yarn. The pills had a domestic value of about USD 33,000, a media release said.

“This is a very bold attempt to smuggle a significant amount of prescription medicine into the United States, but this creative concealment method failed to fool Customs and Border Protection officers,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, DC.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTIONUS CBP SEIZED PRESCRIPTION PILLSYARN SHIPMENT FROM INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.