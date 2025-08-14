ETV Bharat / international

US Looking Forward To Exploring New Areas Of Economic Cooperation With Pakistan: Rubio

Islamabad: Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day and said the US was looking forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. Rubio's congratulatory message came as Pakistan and the US experienced a resurgence in their ties after several years of a stressful relationship.

“We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships, which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” Rubio said in a statement.

“The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counter-terrorism and trade,” he added.