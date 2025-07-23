ETV Bharat / international

US Leadership Delivered Indo-Pak De-Escalation: American Diplomat At UNSC Meeting

US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Camille Shea speaks during a Security Council Meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict at United Nations headquarters on June 24, 2025 in New York. ( AFP )

United Nations: The Trump administration has delivered “de-escalations” between India and Pakistan, Washington's top diplomat at the UN said on Tuesday, emphasising that the US remains committed to mediating disputes and advancing peaceful resolutions worldwide.

“Across the globe, the United States continues to work with parties to disputes, wherever possible, to find peaceful solutions,” Acting US Representative Ambassador Dorothy Shea said at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ held here under Pakistan’s presidency of the Council.

With Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presiding over the Council meeting, Shea said in the past three months alone, the US leadership has delivered "de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan”.

“The United States, under President Trump’s leadership, played an important role in encouraging the parties to reach these resolutions, which we applaud and support,” she said.

The US calls on all UN member states involved in disputes or conflicts to follow the example of those countries and to make every effort to resolve their disputes and cease violence, the diplomat said.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the 15-nation Council, is President of the UN body for the month of July. Under its presidency, it is holding two “signature” events on ‘Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ and on ‘cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organisations (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation).’

In his remarks to the debate in his national capacity, Dar raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Indus Waters Treaty. In the wake of the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, for which The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility and in which 26 civilians were killed, India decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.