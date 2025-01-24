ETV Bharat / international

US Lawmaker Criticises Policy For Ageing Out Children Of H-1B Visa holders

Washington: A powerful US lawmaker has criticised the policy affecting children of H-1B visa holders who "age out" their immigration status upon turning 21. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. Children of H-1B visa holders who turn 21 before their parent secures a Green Card can lose their dependent status and age out of the ability to obtain a permanent resident card.

A Green Card allows a non-US citizen to live and work permanently in America. “The extensive Green Card backlogs for high-skilled workers mean that H-1B visa holders must wait decades and even centuries before a Green Card is available to them,” Congressman Jerrold Nadler, senior Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, said during a Congressional hearing on restoring immigration enforcement.

“Right now, if both parents have H-1B status, a child was born abroad, but who has lived in the United States for nearly their entire lives must leave the country when they turn 21 unless they have their immigration status,” he said on Thursday.

He also slammed President Donald Trump's executive on birthright citizenship. Trump on January 20 signed an executive order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.