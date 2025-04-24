ETV Bharat / international

US Issues 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Jammu & Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack

It also asked its citizens to avoid going within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border “due to the potential for armed conflict.”

US Issues 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Jammu & Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 24, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST

1 Min Read

New York/Washington: The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir owing to the “terror attacks” and possible “violent civilian unrest” in the Union Territory and also within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

The advisory warning for all US citizens was issued on Wednesday, a day after terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

“Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam,” the US Department of State's updated travel advisory for US citizens said.

It also asked its citizens to avoid going within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border “due to the potential for armed conflict.”

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attachés, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

New York/Washington: The US has issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir owing to the “terror attacks” and possible “violent civilian unrest” in the Union Territory and also within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

The advisory warning for all US citizens was issued on Wednesday, a day after terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

“Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam,” the US Department of State's updated travel advisory for US citizens said.

It also asked its citizens to avoid going within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border “due to the potential for armed conflict.”

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attachés, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US TRAVEL ADVISORY ON JKPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKPAGHALGAM ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.