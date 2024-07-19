ETV Bharat / international

US Is A Fellow Democracy And India Wish Them Well: MEA Condemns Attack On Trump

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack on Trump while saying that the US was a fellow democracy and wished them well.

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Former US President Donald Trump saying US is a fellow democracy and India wish them well.
Former US President Donald Trump (ANI)

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on former United States President Donald Trump saying the US is a fellow democracy and India wishes them well.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. Within hours of the news, our Prime Minister expressed deep concerns on the attack and strongly condemned the incident".

The MEA spokesperson reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, noting that "violence has no place in politics and democracies".

"PM Modi wished the former President a speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people. The US is a fellow democracy and we wish them well," the MEA spokesperson said.

Former US President Donald Trump was prey to an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania that panicked the crowd as Trump was rushed to a hospital by his security personnel. A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other people were critically wounded.

PM Modi had expressed concern over the assassination attempt on Trump. "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," PM Modi had said.

Similarly, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said he was "deeply concerned" by the assassination attempt.

