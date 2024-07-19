ETV Bharat / international

US Is A Fellow Democracy And India Wish Them Well: MEA Condemns Attack On Trump

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on former United States President Donald Trump saying the US is a fellow democracy and India wishes them well.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. Within hours of the news, our Prime Minister expressed deep concerns on the attack and strongly condemned the incident".

The MEA spokesperson reiterated what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, noting that "violence has no place in politics and democracies".

"PM Modi wished the former President a speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people. The US is a fellow democracy and we wish them well," the MEA spokesperson said.