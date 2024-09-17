US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership Ministerial To Boost Energy Security

Washington DC: The Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) Ministerial was held on Monday in Washington DC, led by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. The meeting underscored the ongoing collaboration between the two nations to advance clean energy initiatives and enhance energy security.
During the ministerial, both leaders reviewed progress across the key technical pillars of the SCEP, including Power & Energy Efficiency, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Emerging Fuels & Technologies, and Sustainable Growth. They expressed satisfaction with the advancements made under the partnership, which aims to drive clean energy innovation and build resilient and diversified supply chains.
The ministers emphasised the importance of a just and orderly energy transition that ensures access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy supplies. They acknowledged the vital role of energy trade in supporting the national priorities of both countries.
Most important, broadest and deepest bilateral energy partnership for both nations- this is how both sides described the India-US strategic clean energy partnership during my 3rd SCEP meeting with US Secretary for Energy @SecGranholm today.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 17, 2024
Across the 5 pillars of cooperation…
Key highlights from the meeting included the formal launch of the Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) in August 2023. RETAP focuses on developing roadmaps for hydrogen, long-duration energy storage, offshore wind, and geothermal technologies. The ministers welcomed the progress achieved under RETAP and noted the collaborative efforts on clean hydrogen R&D, including the recent International Conference on Green Hydrogen.
The ministers also highlighted the formal launch of the public-private Energy Storage Task Force. This initiative aims to address policy and regulatory frameworks, safety, manufacturing, and innovative business models for energy storage technologies. The task force will focus on long-duration energy storage and alternative chemistries to lithium-ion technologies, with efforts on battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Assam and Haryana.
The discussion also covered advancements in carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), with a recent workshop in Delhi identifying key areas for cooperation. Methane abatement in the oil and gas sector was another focus, with ongoing technical cooperation through the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.
The ministers praised the progress under the US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage (UI-ASSIST) programme and highlighted productive public-private sector dialogues that inform policy and investment in clean energy technologies. Notably, Indian company Waaree’s investment in a 3GW solar module manufacturing facility in Texas was recognised as a significant development.
The ministerial concluded with a focus on future collaborations, including sustainable aviation fuels and the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The SCEP partnership continues to drive progress toward a clean energy future and addresses the pressing climate challenges faced globally.
